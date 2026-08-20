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Entertainment

‘Scary Movie’ release date on Paramount+ confirmed

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 19, 2026 07:45 pm

You can finally mark your calendars because Scary Movie is officially coming to Paramount+ on September 3, as reported by Deadline. This creates a 91-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming debut for this Paramount and Miramax project.

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The box office performance for this reboot has been absolutely massive. It has already brought in over 230 million dollars at the worldwide box office. Considering the production budget was only 30 million dollars before marketing and distribution costs, this is a huge win for the studio. It is also a big deal for the franchise as a whole, because it officially crossed the 1 billion dollar mark at the global box office back in June, which is 26 years after the series first launched.

This movie is hitting some major milestones. It is the first pure R-rated comedy to cross the 100 million dollar mark since Girls Trip back in 2017. The film even set a franchise record when it opened to 105.5 million dollars worldwide. Audiences were evidently ready for the return of this specific brand of humor.

The Wayans brothers got back together for this project

The film was written by Marlon, Shawn, Craig, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, along with Rick Alvarez. Michael Tiddes took on the directing duties, and he really leaned into the nostalgia by bringing back four iconic characters. Seeing Shorty played by Marlon Wayans, Ray played by Shawn Wayans, Brenda played by Regina Hall, and Cindy played by Anna Faris all back in the mix feels like a big nod to fans of the originals.

The cast list features both familiar faces and some newcomers. You will see Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri, and Chris Elliott reprising their roles or returning to the fold. They are joined by a fresh group of actors including Kenan Thompson, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Heidi Gardner, Olivia Rose Keegan, Cameron Scott Roberts, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Gregg Wayans, Benny Zielke, and Ruby Snowber.

This reboot arrives 13 years after the release of Scary Movie 5 and 26 years after the original film first hit screens. The project is based on characters originally created by Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Buddy Johnson, Phil Beauman, Jason Friedberg, and Aaron Seltzer.

The production team is just as star-studded, with Rick Alvarez, Craig Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans serving as producers. The executive production team includes Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Marc Weinstock, Marsha L. Swinton, and Neil H. Moritz.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.