Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Is Getting Multiple Physical Versions From Limited Run

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a cult classic film based on a popular graphic novel series, which led to the release of a tie-in game based on the graphic novels alongside the movie. Surprisingly, the game itself was developed and published by Ubisoft for only PS3, which made it impossible to get once it was later delisted. People were ecstatic when a remaster was announced awhile back and collectors will be even happier now with the announcement of a special physical edition.

The mouthful that is Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is set to release next Tuesday, January 14 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For those that aren’t satisfied with just the digital version of the game, Limited Run Games announced that a few special editions are coming.

The first is just a basic physical version of the game that will retail for $34.99. Next up is the Complete Edition that will cost $54.99 and includes a number of items, including:

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition physical game

Full-color instruction booklet

Reversible cover sheet

Deluxe plastic clamshell case with reversible coversheet

Sticker sheet featuring art from the game

Physical soundtrack CD featuring music by Anamanaguchi.

The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket

Overworld map

Lastly, we have the K.O. Edition that includes even more content for a price of $139.99, including:

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Classic Edition

Premium hard-shell roadie collector’s case box featuring working lights and sound. Opening the case turns on the lights and sound (music from Anamanaguchi) as well as revealing a pop-up scene of Sex Bob-omb

Contents in the case can be accessed by lifting the concert stage

Full-color instruction booklet

Reversible covers

The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket

Deluxe Classic Edition clamshell case with reversible cover.

Hardcover Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game guide book

CD & Cassette Original Soundtrack from Anamanaguchi

Full-size wooden drum sticks featuring game art

Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one each of light, medium, and heavy gauges)

Scott Pilgrim loading screen enamel pin

Premium high-gloss foil 7 Evil-Exes trading card set

Two sticker sheets featuring art from the game

Starting on Friday, January 15 at 10 am ET, pre-orders for these editions will go up on the Limited Run website and will last through Sunday, February 28 at 11:59 pm ET. This will be an “open pre-order” as they are calling, so you won’t have to worry about them selling out if things go as advertised. For these first pre-orders, only Nintendo Switch and PS4 will be available, but they say that Xbox One copies will go up at a later time as well.