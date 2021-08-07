Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros. Sold for 2 Million Dollars

Rally, a collectible site, announced this Friday, on their official Twitter, that a sealed 1985’s Super Mario Bros. copy, was just sold for the staggering amount of 2 Million dollars, becoming the most expensive video game ever sold, and breaking the record previously set when a sealed copy of 1996’s Super Mario 64 was sold for 1.56 million dollars on early July 2021.

Rob Petrozzo, one of the founders of the site, said to New York Times that the game was sold to an anonymous buyer. The article also revealed that Rally bought the game for 140 thousand dollars in April 2020.

Punks, X-Men, Declarations, and some news… 🏆A NEW WORLD RECORD on Rally🏆 …w/ the $2,000,000 sale of our 1985 Super Mario Bros., marking the HIGHEST PRICE EVER PAID for a video game of any title. Read more in todays New York Times (cc: @nytimes): https://t.co/mJzEcVMXuQ pic.twitter.com/segsfw6Jw9 — Rally (@OnRallyRd) August 6, 2021

Super Mario Bros. was first released in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, commonly known in the community as NES. The title, even if not the first in the series, became the game that truly launched the Mario franchise, Nintendo’s flagship series, and one of the biggest in gaming history.

Super Mario 64 was first released in 1996, as one of the launch titles for the Nintendo 64. The title later became the main reference for all of Mario’s 3-D adventures.

