Mario-Party-Superstars-Brings-back-Classic-Boards-and-Minigames

The E3 2021 Nintendo Direct was chock full of big announcements, with Mario Pary Superstars hitting early on and setting the stage for what was to come. Super Mario Party was a big success, but also had some issues that fans weren’t entirely happy with. Mario Party Superstars seems to be addressing those concerns while offering up some classic experiences from the series’ past. Bringing back five classic boards and 100 fan-favorite minigames, Mario Party Superstars hits Nintendo Switch on October 29th, 2021.

You can check out all of the details below, including seeing the classic boards and minigames that will be brought up to date on Nintendo Switch. This looks like a full remake from top to bottom, so while these are from the N64 games, they look and feel just like the boards from Super Mario Party. And that’s not all that’s been updated for contemporary players.

Online play is in from the start, and with many fan requested features. You can match up with players online and even pause games mid-session if you’re playing with friends. Add in the potential for future DLC and this could be the Mario Party game that fans have waited a long time to receive.

Mario PArty Superstars hits Nintendo Switch on October 29th, 2021.

Mario Party Superstars – Announcement Trailer