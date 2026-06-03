‘A Building and Ballroom that I built’: Trump says he’ll attend rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Waldorf Astoria

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner, which is now set for July 24. This follows the original event on April 25, which ended in chaos after a gunman fired shots, leading to the quick evacuation of the President, First Lady Melania Trump, and other administration officials.

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The news about the new date came in an email sent to members of the White House Correspondents Association by its president, Weijia Jiang. Jiang’s message said the dinner would be held in Washington, D.C., but she did not name an exact venue.

President Trump used Truth Social to confirm his attendance and share more detail about where the evening will be hosted. According to Mediaite, he made clear that the dinner will move away from the Hilton, which hosted the April 25 event, and will instead take place at The Waldorf Astoria.

Trump points to his past development of the venue on Pennsylvania Avenue

This location on Pennsylvania Avenue previously operated as the Trump International Hotel between 2016 and 2022. The President pointed to his personal connection to the venue, stating, “Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built.”

The President redeveloped the site, which was once a government owned post office, into the destination it is today. His focus on a ballroom comes as he has also clashed with a judge over his disputed D.C. ballroom project, and earlier reports described how he tied the shooting to his construction plans.

President Trump on the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner: pic.twitter.com/rJz7bRV82r — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2026

On the tone of his upcoming appearance, the President suggested he is ready to address the room in his usual style. He said, “I don’t know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out. In any event, it will be a ‘HOT’ ticket!”

The President also commented on what the reschedule means. In his post, he wrote, “In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th.”He added, “This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling. I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted.” The chaotic evacuation that night also drew attention, including questions about Vance being rushed out. With a new date now set, the focus shifts to how the event will unfold in July.

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