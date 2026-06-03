This 23-year-old had just graduated as a top-100 student, but a shooting incident on the way to meet his parents ended his life

A business school graduate from Indiana University lost his life in a shooting incident at a downtown Indianapolis parking lot. According to the New York Post, this reportedly happened as he was about to leave to meet his family at a basketball game. He went into the parking lot and was about to go to his vehicle when gunshots were heard, and a suspect was seemingly observed running. Following the incident, the young man was seen lying on the ground.

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The 23-year-old Brett Scrogham lost his life to a gunshot wound that he suffered when he was in the parking garage near the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but could not survive due to extreme bleeding. A witness also claimed that he had heard gunshots at the time of the incident and also saw a man fleeing from the scene. Though police have yet to take any suspect into custody, investigations are ongoing.

It appears that Scrogham had just graduated from the prestigious Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He was reportedly among the top 100 students and was declared one of the prominent students. Per Fox 59, he was about to go to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ game, which is a Triple-A affiliate team of the Indianapolis Indians, when he lost his life. He was about to meet his parents there.

Friends, family, and community mourn the tragic loss of Brett Scrogham

Scrogham’s family and friends mourned the person who had left so early and paid tribute to him for the impact he had on those around him. Close family friend Dwayne Sawyer paid tribute to Scrogham while talking to WRTV, saying, “He was about to change the world. I truly, truly, mean that. Brett was that spark; he had that x-factor, if you will. Not only was he an intelligent, articulate, young Christian man, he just had that something special still within him that I knew, we all knew, but he was destined for greatness.”

Indiana University grad, 23, shot dead in parking garage while on way to meet with his family https://t.co/ClXhRhbgvQ pic.twitter.com/vB76Tq0DEf — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2026

Indiana Senator Jim Banks also paid tribute to Brett in the Senate, calling Scrogham a “God-Fearing Christian” and saying, “Though I never had the chance to meet him, it’s clear to me that Brett was really an incredible person. And now I’ll never get the chance to meet this bright young man. I am heartbroken by this senseless act of violence. Brett’s family are in my thoughts and prayers, and I hope that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will arrest the murderer soon, who is still at large.”

Coming back to the shooting incident, it appears no one has been arrested yet, and the authorities are working on the case.

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