Soap’s Nickname Origin Gets Revealed in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty fans always looks for new information about their favorite protagonists. Modern Warfare’s recent titles have sparked the same enthusiasm among fans of the original series. Players have started gathering all the information they can get about their favorite characters once again. Soap’s nickname has been a popular topic among veterans of the series, and luckily for you, a player just found the origin in Modern Warfare 2.

On November 23, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared an interesting discovery that has reignited players’ interest in the game’s lore and protagonists. According to the Reddit user, in Modern Warfare 2’s operator bio panel, players can read Soap’s bio and find out how he got his odd nickname.

According to the in-game bio, Soap earned his nickname because of his speed and accuracy in clearing room techniques and urban warfare. The bio also states that Soap is competitive and always looking for a win. Something that any Modern Warfare 2 player can agree on after going through the campaign.

The post has been well received by the community so far. At the time of writing this article, the post has more than four thousand upvotes and around two hundred comments. Many comments are from players saying how obvious the nickname’s origin was, while others did not have a clue.

Some users stated that unless the Call of Duty Zombies community got their minds together, no one would find out the origin of the nickname. Call of Duty Zombies players is known for their skills and research capabilities when they want to solve a puzzle or find out more about an easter egg.

Many players are still stumbling upon this post, so it’s a matter of time until the Call of Duty community learns from where the nickname Soap comes from. Players are not the only ones who find this nickname amusing. In Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, some characters think the same and have made a few comments about it, stating how odd the nickname is.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022