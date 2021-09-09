Sony Buys Firesprite, Developer of The Playroom

Sony has just recently bought Firesprite and announced that they would be joining the PlayStation Studios family. This opens up many exciting opportunities for the developer of The Playroom and this acquisition marks the 14th games studio that has joined the family. Needless to say, there is a lot of details that have to be talked about within the article.

Firesprite’s Background

Firesprite was founded in 2012 and was created by former members of the ‘Studio Liverpool’ based in the UK. Over the years they have created titles such as Run Sackboy! Run!, The Playroom, The Playroom VR, and The Persistence among many more. Notably, having created the aforementioned titles, they worked on the game that showcased the PlayStation 4’s features to the masses at its launch and created a range of kindly personified bots as characters that have begun to act as mascots alongside the main ones for PlayStation as a whole.

The acquisition will open up a lot of avenues for Firesprite to work on new and exciting titles for the masses to enjoy their creative spirit and excellent games.

What Did Firesprite Say About the Acquisition?

Graeme Ankers, the managing director of Firesprite, had said the following about the new future for the team:

“As a first party studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.

I firstly want to thank PlayStation and their community for the warm welcome into a family of incredible creators. I’d also like to thank all of our ‘Sprites, past and present, who have helped shape the Firesprite we see today. I’m proud of the talent we have at Firesprite and you’ll continue to hear and see more from us all very soon!”

There is certain to be a range of brilliant experiences upcoming from the studios and it will be exciting to see what Firesprite has in store for us all. Stay tuned to AOTF for all the latest news about PlayStation Studios!