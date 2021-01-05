Spacefaring Looter Shooter Everspace 2 Entering Early Access Soon

Everspace 2 deviates pretty hard from the first game’s roguelike structure, and in a few weeks you can try it for yourself in Early Access on Steam. Additionally, Everspace 2 will enter GOG’s In Development program, which is essentially their version of Steam’s Early Access. The Early Access/In Development version of the space-based looter shooter will sell for $39.99 initially, yet Rockfish Games did confirm the game will receive a ” . . . reasonably increased price . . .” when it launches sometime in the first half of 2022.

Everspace 2 enters Early Access January 18th.

Everspace 2 will dock within Steam’s Early Access and GOG’s In Development program January 18th, and fans can expect roughly 25 hours of gameplay according to a press release published by ROCKFISH Games earlier today. The first 12-someodd hours of story will feature full English voice-acting, and there will be two star systems and five different player ship subclasses to play around with.

ROCKFISH is aiming to finish Everspace 2 by the first half of 2022, at least on PC (with Mac and native Linux support). CEO and co-founder of ROCKFISH Games, Michael Schade, had this to say about upcoming content:

“Of course, the game is far from being finished. On top of the two star systems EVERSPACE 2 pilots will be able to explore in Early Access at launch, we plan to have four to six more as well as several additional player ship subclasses beyond the Interceptor, Sentinel, Striker, Gunship, and Scout at launch, to be gradually added on a quarterly basis. In the final game, players will also be able to enjoy twice as much story content plus lots of worthwhile endgame activities. We look forward to working closely with our community over the course of the next 12 to 18 months to make an outstanding narrative-driven open-world space looter shooter.”

Everspace 2 will support HOTAS configurations at the start of Early Access, and fans who don’t speak English can expect full text language support for German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean by launch. I was impressed by what I played of the demo back during the Steam Game Fest: Summer Edition back in June, feeling the sequel successfully made the jump from roguelike to RPG without losing any of its charm. I’m a little weary of the “looter shooter” moniker being bandied about, but that aside Everspace 2 appears to be shaping up into a stellar RPG in space! I’ll be jumping into the Early Access, but if you’re still on the fence I recommend giving the demo a go. You can wishlist Everspace 2 on both Steam and GOG.