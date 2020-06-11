The PlayStation 4 has had its fair share of major first party successes, but perhaps one of the most shocking that we wouldn’t have seen coming at the beginning of the console generation was that of Marvel’s Spider-Man. This title from Insomniac Games broke all kinds of records upon its release and has had fans really excited for the previously revealed sequel. It appears that is not all Insomniac has up their sleeves though, as now they have revealed Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

This reveal came during today’s PlayStation 5 event where tons of games are being unveiled for the first time. This is definitely one we did not see coming, as we thought all hands were on deck for the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales obviously follows the Miles Morales character that was introduced during the first game and has been a fan favorite from the comics and the Into the Spider-Verse film for years now.

The big news here is that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is arriving in Holiday 2020 for the PS5. This reveal only mentions that is is captured on PS5, so we are not sure if the game is also coming to PS4. That is something that should be announced sooner rather than later, but for now we can just enjoy this surprise reveal.