It’s April 2020, and whether you’re an avid Xbox supporter or a diehard PlayStation fan, the latest-gen consoles are uniting players by keeping them busy at home. With the coronavirus spreading rapidly and causing highly contagious illness around the globe, practicing self-quarantine is a smart and solid mode of action. Fortunately for console gamers, staying home this season might not be too difficult, as both the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores have commenced their annual Spring Sales, offering major discounts on an extensive list of games, bundles, and other DLCs.

Spring Sale Details by Store

PlayStation Store

Save up to 75% off over 600 selections

Lasts most of the month, until 4/28/20

Microsoft Store

Save up to 75% off nearly 500 selections

Lasts for ten days, from 4/3 – 4/13/20

Games with Deals across Consoles

Borderlands 3: 50% off $59.99 at $29.99

Doom (2016): deals differ; see below

PlayStation 4: up to 60% off $19.99 at $7.99

up to 60% off $19.99 at $7.99 Xbox One: 50% off $19.99 at $9.99

DragonBall Z: Kakarot: 33% off $59.99 at $40.19

Deluxe Edition: 33% off $84.99 at $56.94

33% off $84.99 at $56.94 Ultimate Edition: 33% off $94.99 at $63.64

EA SPORTS FIFA 20: 60% off $59.99 at $23.99

Mortal Kombat 11: 60% off $59.99 at $23.99

NBA 2K20: 67% off $59.99 at $19.79

No Man’s Sky: deals differ; see below

PlayStation 4: 55% off $49.99 at $22.49

55% off $49.99 at $22.49 Xbox One: 50% off $49.99 at $24.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: 60% off $99.99 at $39.99

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order: 40% off $59.99 at $35.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: 70% off $49.99 at $14.99

PlayStation 4 – Exclusive Offers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition: 20% off $79.99 at $63.99

Days Gone: 50% off $39.99 at $19.99

Digital Deluxe Edition: 50% off $49.99 at $24.99

Death Stranding: 50% off $59.99 at $29.99

Digital Deluxe Edition: 50% off $79.99 at $39.99

Xbox One – Exclusive Offers

Far Cry 5: 75% off $59.99 at $14.99

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition: 50% off $59.99 at $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: 75% off $39.99 at $9.99

Note: This article features a limited selection of games on sale. To view the rest of the lineups, you can visit the store on the console itself, or you can check this link out for Playstation and this one for Xbox.