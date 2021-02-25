Star Wars: Republic Commando Heads to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Star Wars is one of those Franchises that isn’t lacking video game content. In recent years we’ve seen Battlefront II, Squadrons and Fallen Order, but some of the older games still hold a special place our hearts. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen some of these older games older games make there way onto more modern consoles. Both Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy of the Jedi Knight series made their way to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in September 2019 and March 2020 respectively and there are many more titles available on both of those platforms. Aspyr have now announced that Star Wars: Republic Commando will be the latest to make the jump to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with a release date set for April 6.

What is Star Wars Republic Commando?

If you’ve never heard of it, Republic Commando is a first-person tactical shooter that originally released back in 2005 for the original Xbox and PC. It takes place during the Clone Wars and puts the player in Charge of a small squadron of Clone Troopers – Delta Squad – as they embark on missions of increasing difficulty. At the time of release, Republic Commando received generally favourable reviews on metacritic and since then, has become something of a cult classic

The original game featured both single player and multiplayer modes, but it seems that the re-launched game will be a completely single player experience with re-worked controls. Despite this, the single player campaign remains the same. You play as Boss, the leader of Delta Squad, but your fellow Troopers will follow your orders so it’s up to you to strategize and lead them to victory.

Star Wars: Republic Commando is set to release on both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 6 and will cost $14.99. Pre-orders for the Switch version are now live on the eShop.