Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion ‘Legacy of the Sith’ Officially Revealed

Star Wars: The Old Republic fans will learn what the rogue Darth Malgus has been up to in the ‘Legacy of this Sith‘ expansion later this year. It will introduce “new” Combat Styles to the MMO set in a galaxy far, far away, and will feature the return of a planet previously seen in-game as nothing more than a series of corridors. There’s more to SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith than that, so let’s dig into the reveal a bit.

SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith will follow the ongoing Darth Malgus narrative, and will introduce an armada of changes and improvements.

Stars Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith will continue the current storyline revolving around Darth Malgus and his current schemes. Players can expect another lengthy batch of story quests to pursue that will deepen the ongoing conflict between the Republic and Sith Empire.

Most of this narrative will take place on the water planet of Manaan, where the two factions are battling over the abundance of kolto found there. You know, the stuff both factions need to heal their troops. It’s kind of important. Players will eventually find themselves on the planet of Elom, home to an ancient Sith Fortress Malgus is plundering for lost Sith relics. There will be a separate storyline for both Empire and Republic players, and the entire story can be played solo.

What’s even more intriguing than the new story in SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith are the new Combat Styles, which are really the existing Advanced Classes opened up for nearly all classes to use. To clarify, Force users and Tech users (non-Force classes) will not share Combat Styles, so your Bounty Hunter won’t wield Force Lightning. They can, however, now use a rifle (which I’ve been asking for since launch). Furthermore, Force users will have their powers tied to Force Alignment, so if you want to use tickle fingers on your Jedi Knight they’ll need to dip into the Dark Side.

We also learned a few other details in the reveal stream. For one, the UI and UX are receiving a major overhaul, but it will be spread out over 2022. Players can expect an improved character creator, character sheet, inventory, and more. BioWare will also update the tech and visuals in the game, though they went well out of their way to clarify a new engine was entirely off the table. We’ll also get our first Duros companion, another Season, and even more throughout the game’s 10-year Anniversary Celebration in 2022. Oh, and PvP changes, though BioWare declined to go into further details on that front.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith launches Holiday 2021, and will be free to all subscribers (non-subscribers can gain access by subscribing). You can watch the full reveal stream below.