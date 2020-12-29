Stardew Valley’s 1.5 Update Could Arrive on Consoles in January

While PC players have been enjoying the 1.5 update for Stardew Valley for the past week, console players unfortunately have to wait a little while longer before they can get their hands on this giant update. However, it turns out the wait may not be as long as some were expecting, as developer Eric Barone has provided a possible release window for Stardew Valley version 1.5 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Barone posted more information regarding the console version of the new update on Twitter, stating that the 1.5 update will be coming to the console version of Stardew Valley “early next year.” He then went on to clarify that it could possibly be ready sometime in January, but there’s no guarantee that the update will be available before the end of the month. March if complications arise. Stardew Valley’s development team is small, consisting of just Barone and a handful of helpers, so the update could slip to February or March. Development is difficult in a time like this and even the largest AAA studios have been understandably missing deadlines lately, so a small indie team like this is not safe from delays.

As for the mobile version of the game, there’s still no estimated release window for the 1.5 update. The mobile version of Stardew Valley is available on both iOS and Android, but this version of the game is usually the last to receive content updates. The mobile version of update 1.5 likely won’t be done until the console version is completely done, so those players will have to hold on a little longer before they can test out the new content.

Stardew Valley version 1.5 is the largest update to hit the indie farming sim since it first launched back in 2016. On top of highly-requested features like split-screen multiplayer, this patch also adds countless new crops, items, and features as well as an all-new area to explore. There’s a lot to check out, and if you have yet to jump in and try the game for yourself, Stardew Valley is currently discounted on Steam through January 5.

Stardew Valley is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:December 29th, 2020