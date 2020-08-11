Halo Infinite Delayed to 2021

2020 has been a tough year all around for many reasons, with COVID-19 being a big cause of that. While this has also led to many game delays as a result of the difficulties of development during this time, both the Xbox Series X and PS5 have stayed the course with planning to release later this year. That is still the case for now, but now one of the biggest launch titles for the Xbox Series X has now been bumped to next year.

Halo Infinite was first revealed at E3 2018 and was slated as a launch title for the Xbox Series X, while also still coming to Xbox One and PC as well at the same time. Even with it coming to other platforms simultaneously, having a new Halo game available on the new console was a big deal.

Unfortunately, that is not happening anymore as revealed in a tweet from the official Halo Twitter account. In this statement, they say that the delay is necessary to meet the vision for Halo Infinite that they have. They also mention this is due to multiple factors that slowed down development, including COVID-19 being mentioned specifically.

After some of the responses from fans at the recent Xbox event, it’s not a huge surprise that they would feel the need to polish the game further. While it would have been nice to get Halo Infinite at the launch of the Xbox Series X, it would be worth a delay to get a better game in the long run.