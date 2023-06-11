Starfield Lands on Xbox and PC on September 6

Image: Bethesda

Starfield is set to be one of Bethesda’s biggest games. The chance to explore entire worlds in manners similar to Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles has plenty of fans excited for what’s to come. Now, the game has been given a deep dive alongside a reconfirmed release date, letting gamers know what to expect and when to expect it. Starfield will arrive in the hands of PC and Xbox players on September 6 complete with massive environments and immersive role-playing elements.

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct, developers have confirmed many qualities about the game that players might not have expected. This includes robust character customization, letting players make their character truly perfect in both looks and gameplay traits. There will also be plenty of other characters to meet, setting fans down the path to make lifetime companions or everlasting enemies.

The game carries over some traits from previous Bethesda titles, including a wide range of dialogue options akin to older Fallout games. There are also brand-new features that can only be found in Starfield, like ship customization that even lets players change how their vessel flies. This is on top of the countless creatures and resources for explorers to encounter, which will almost certainly make each fan’s playthrough extremely unique.

Of course, Starfield is still quite some time away from its September release date, though players can keep track of things on the game’s Steam and Xbox pages. Console players can expect this massive title to be optimized on Xbox devices while PC players will still need to wait for official spec requirements before they can know if the game will even run on their device. Only time will tell just how far Bethesda’s newest project will go — and if it can live up to the hype of being their most ambitious game to date.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023