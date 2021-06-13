Starfield Release Date Set for November 2022

It wouldn’t be E3 without leaks, and now just ahead of the Microsoft x Bethesda press conference where fans have been patiently awaiting new on the next BGS RPG we get yet another leak. Starfield, the long-awaited sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Game Studios is apparently going to arrive in 2022. More specifically, November 11th, 2022 according to a trailer that launched a bit earlier than expected.

While the leak has been contained prior to the actual trailer spilling all over the internet, apparently a screen capture of the release date has been salvaged. Reddit users over on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors sub discovered that the Washington Post accidentally posted the trailer earlier, which is where the leak actually occurred.

So it actually won’t be very long until we get another proper Bethesda Game Studios RPG with Starfield coming in just about a year and a half. We’ll still need to pay close attention to the Xbox Press Conference, because there must be some gameplay to be revealed at the show.

Starfield appears to be an Xbox Series X/S and PC title with no PlayStation logos seen in the trailer screengrab relaying the release date.