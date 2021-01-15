Game News

Steam Lunar Sale Reportedly Leaked

Has the latest Steam sale been leaked again?

January 15th, 2021 by Tasha Quinn

Steam-Social

Sales are common place early into the new year and they tend to be some of the best so if you’re still holding onto your Christmas money or you’re looking to pick up that game you’ve been dying to play, you might just be able to snag a bargain. There is no official date for when we can expect the next Steam sale, but leaks do happen, notoriously so when it comes to Steam.

According unaffiliated Steam database that tracks all things related to Steam and Valve, the latest leak comes from an email to Steam partners stating that the the latest sale will run from the February 11 to February 15. Now, this isn’t a certain thing, but leaks have been correct in the past and it would make sense if the date coincided with Chinese New Year which this year, is February 12.

As with all leaks, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt until an official date is given, but taking past trends into consideration it is looking likely that the sale will at least take place around that date.

