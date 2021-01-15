Steam Lunar Sale Reportedly Leaked

Sales are common place early into the new year and they tend to be some of the best so if you’re still holding onto your Christmas money or you’re looking to pick up that game you’ve been dying to play, you might just be able to snag a bargain. There is no official date for when we can expect the next Steam sale, but leaks do happen, notoriously so when it comes to Steam.

The @Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2021 will run from 11th February to 15th. Leaked from an email to Steam partners, and you know, the Chinese New Year is on 12th 😉https://t.co/FINTCW7BV2#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/67NGmJZjUb — Steam Database (@SteamDB) January 14, 2021

According unaffiliated Steam database that tracks all things related to Steam and Valve, the latest leak comes from an email to Steam partners stating that the the latest sale will run from the February 11 to February 15. Now, this isn’t a certain thing, but leaks have been correct in the past and it would make sense if the date coincided with Chinese New Year which this year, is February 12.

As with all leaks, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt until an official date is given, but taking past trends into consideration it is looking likely that the sale will at least take place around that date.