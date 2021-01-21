Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Expansion Pack Details

With the latest entry into the Story of Seasons franchise set to release on March 23 in North America Xseed Games have shared details on the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town expansion pack.

The expansion pack will be available as a standalone pack for $19.99 or alongside the base game as part of a £69.99 bundle – the digital versions of both will available to pre-order from the Nintendo eshop soon. The expansion pack will be released monthly for the first part of the year with the first set of content becoming available in April.

What is included in the expansion pack:

Part 1 – April 2021

‘Animal Attire’ costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates

‘Olive Town Mystery Files’ sub-scenario – Join Mikey and Cindy to discover the cause of strange incidents occurring across Olive Town in the very first mystery scenario in the STORY OF SEASONS series!

Part 2 – May 2021

‘Windswept Falls Expansion Pack’ – Explore a refreshing, brand-new area home to four characters from a past entry on the Nintendo 3DS™ system (includes two marriage candidates)

Part 3 – June 2021

‘School Uniforms’ costume set for the protagonists and marriage candidates

‘Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack’ – Discover an exotic oasis home to four characters from STORY OF SEASONS for Nintendo 3DS (includes two marriage candidates)

Part 4 – July 2021

‘Yukata Set’ costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates

‘The Legendary Sprite Dance’ sub-scenario – The Earth Sprite Village is livelier than ever, and the sprites are determined to revive their legendary dance and hold a feast…with or without Boss Sprite’s permission!

Part 5 – August 2021

‘Twilight Isle Expansion Pack’ – Sail to an island bathed in twilight and meet the four characters from STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns that have made it their new home (includes two marriage candidates)

‘Expansion Pass’ Purchase Bonus DLC – The following costume sets will be available to owners of the ‘Expansion Pass’ at the game’s launch on March 23.

‘Pete and Claire’s Overalls’ costumes from STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

‘Yuto and Naomi’s Hoodies’ costumes from STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

‘Henry and Holly’s Western Attire’ costumes from STORY OF SEASONS: Trio of Towns

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99/£44.99 on March 23 for North America and March 26 in the UK.