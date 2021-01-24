Super Smash Bros. Melee Welcomes Wolf

Nintendo fans have recently made a huge step in modding the beloved two decade old party game title, Super Smash Bros. Melee. Wolf O’ Donnell was originally added as a newcomer in Super Smash Bros. Brawl and made his return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Thanks to the community he makes his way backwards into the previous installment of the series. Thanks to Team Akaneia, the people behind the Akaneia build, Wolf O’ Donnell can now be modded into Melee. Wolf is still in development, but he is fully playable and already has characteristics that make him stand out from his Star Fox counterparts Fox and Falco. He retains his Side-B from Brawl as well as other moves like his signature Blaster gun.

This is a huge milestone for the Melee community, as Wolf is the first ever playable modded character to come out for the game. With no modern gaming practices like patch notes or DLC announcements for the title, the fans must take it upon themselves if they wish to alter the game drastically. Adding in Wolf means that there is potential to add even more characters and make the Melee roster a little more lively. Characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Banjo-Kazooie, and Solid Snake in Super Smash Bros. Melee may one day be very well a reality if Team Akaneia and other talented community members have anything to say about it.

Keep in mind that making entirely new characters such as Wolf takes a lot of time and effort for those working on him. It has taken 20 years for a new character to even be added, so Wolf’s existence is something to be celebrated. New characters additions are not to be expected anytime soon, but the prospect of having a roster as big as Ultimate’s one day is most definitely something to look forward to.

2018 Evo Winner Leffen recently made a video showcasing Wolf’s current beta build and how it looks in gameplay: