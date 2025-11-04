Sydney Sweeney was asked how she felt about Donald Trump publicly supporting her ad, and she had one reason for doing it

Sydney Sweeney recently talked about the drama around her American Eagle jeans commercial that got people upset. The Euphoria actress shared her thoughts on the ad that some people said had connections to Nazi ideas because it played with the words genes and jeans.

When she was asked about what she thought about all the negative comments, Sweeney gave a clear answer, according to Page Six.

She said she did the commercial because she really likes wearing jeans. “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise. But it was … I love jeans!” she told the magazine. The 28-year-old actress said she wears jeans almost every single day, explaining “All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt like every day of my life.”

Sydney Sweeney just wanted to sell jeans, not start a culture war

The Anyone But You star also talked about when President Trump spoke up for her ad back in August. When they asked how she felt about Trump saying good things about her commercial, Sweeney said the whole thing felt “surreal” and smiled.

The person interviewing her then asked if she was grateful that someone with as much power as the President stood up for her in public, and she said, “Hm, I don’t think that … it’s not that I didn’t have that feeling but I wasn’t thinking of it like that, of any of it.”

Sweeney said she didn’t really know much about what was happening because she wasn’t using her phone while she was filming the third and final season of Euphoria. The actress said her work kept her too busy to check social media. “I’m working like 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set,” she said. “So, I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So, I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

The whole thing started during the summer when the Immaculate star did an American Eagle ad where she talked about how genetics work. In the commercial, Sweeney, who has blue eyes and blond hair, explained how genes from parents decide things like what color hair you have, your personality and your eye color.

She ended the video by staring at the camera and saying “My jeans are blue.” Some people thought this word game had bad meanings and said the ad was pushing Nazi ideas.

The negative reaction was big enough that famous people like Doja Cat and Lizzo made fun of the commercial. But Trump defended Sweeney, saying her ad was “fantastic” and seemed happy that the actress was a registered Republican.

