Tales from the Borderlands is Getting a Re-Release Next Week

Telltale Games had a lot of wonderful projects back when they were a fully-fledged company, consistently making new projects. One of their most underrated (at least in my opinion) titles though was the Gearbox partnered Tales from the Borderlands game. While not for everyone, it perfectly captured the Borderlands world while fitting it well into Telltale’s narrative style format. It’s been delisted from storefronts for quite some time but thanks to an announcement today, that’s about to change. Announced during today’s The Borderlands Show broadcast, Tales from the Borderlands will be re-released on February 17.

For those of you who are sadly unaware, Tales from the Borderlands tells the story of two unique characters in the Borderlands world, both on the quest of greed similar to most titles. You’ll meet iconic Borderlands characters while working through a story filled with twists and turns equally intriguing and heart-wrenching. It’s a genuinely great experience, one you truly have to check out for yourself. And for all you lore nerds out there, Tales from the Borderlands takes place between the second and third games (a pre-sequel-sequel, if you will).

If you’re interested in seeing the enjoyable adventure through, Tales from the Borderlands releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 17. This will include all five original episodes of content, along with plenty of bro-related content for you to enjoy. You can also play it through backward compatibility on your next-gen consoles if you’re a connoisseur of fresh hardware.

