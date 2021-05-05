Tales of Arise ESRB Rating Reveals More Info About the Game

The ESRB has now rated Tales of Arise and the rating summary gives us a few more details on what the full game will have.

Tales of Arise has been rated T for Teen. The game contains: Alcohol Reference, Blood, Language, Suggestive Themes and Violence. The ESRB also notes that the game will have in-game purchases which could mean future paid DLC or even microstransactions.

The rating summary is where details are described about the game itself. There are some sexual themes and the game sounds pretty violent in some places too. There are only minor spoilers detailed here as nothing major has been revealed.

You can read the rating summary below.

“This is a role-playing game in which players lead characters on a quest to battle an evil force in the fantasy world of Dahna. From a third-person perspective, players traverse various environments, complete quests, interact with characters, and battle fantasy characters (e.g., giant insects, armored knights, feral beasts). Players use swords, firearms, and magic spells to defeat enemies; battles are accompanied by screen-shaking effects and impact sounds. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a woman bleeding on the ground after being impaled; a man stabbed in the back; characters impaled in the chest; a woman burned at the stake. Blood is also seen splattering players’ screen on occasion. Some female characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of cleavage; some characters’ breasts also jiggle. A hot-springs sequence contains some innuendo and suggestive dialogue (e.g. “It’s so silky-smooth. I wanna reach out and touch it”; “Hey, hands off, remember”; “You wouldn’t deny me the chance to be a man, would you?”). In a side quest, characters engage in a prolonged conversation about an alcoholic substance called cillagin, with dialogue/text referencing alcohol (e.g., “So it’s not just a buzz you’re after”; “Not until you’re the right age, Rinwell”; “Quest Complete: Hard Liquor”); characters are also seen drinking and/or discussing alcohol in taverns (e.g., “Maybe we’ve just had to much too drink and have started to hear things.”). The word “a*shole” appears in dialogue.”

Tales of Arise is out September 10th, 2021. The game will be available to play the on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.