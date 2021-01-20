Team Ninja Announces Nioh 2’s PC-Specific Features

Team Ninja has outlined what PC-specific features players can expect when Nioh 2 Complete Edition launches on the platform next month – the first time the game has been available outside of the PlayStation 4.

PC gamers awaiting the upgraded release of the ultra-difficult Nioh 2 will be excited to hear some of what Team Ninja has planned for the game on beefier hardware. On top of expected features, such as gamepad support and mouse/keyboard customization, the game will be receiving fairly significant visual upgrades in the Complete Edition. Developers are promising 4K ultra-HD support, support for 144hz monitors, ultra wide-screen compatibility, and up to 120fps on systems able to handle it.

You can watch the full PC features trailer below:

– Gamepad Compatibility🎮https://t.co/SR6oKJaz7G#KTfamily pic.twitter.com/AlgzKntxpv — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) January 15, 2021

Nioh 2 Complete Edition will also feature all 3 post-launch DLC packs alongside some new enemies to tackle and weapons to collect. And though this marks the first appearance of the game on PC, this upgraded version will also be coming to PlayStation 5. As a bonus for gamers on both platforms, Team Ninja will be giving away the “Sohaya Desert Garb” and “Ornate Gold Armor” sets for use in-game. It should be noted, however, that you’ll need to play the game within the first three weeks of release in order to qualify for these extra goodies.

Nioh 2 Complete Edition launches for PC and PS5 on February 5, 2021.