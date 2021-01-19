Team Ninja Confirms Nioh 2 Concludes The Series Sengoku Period Story

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Nioh 2 Director, Fumihiko Yasuda, remarked that the story for Nioh being based in the Sengoku period to be finished.

Team Ninja is not planning on making a sequel to Nioh 2 anytime soon as the director has stated with VGC “The story that we had built has come to an end. It’s reached a good point in the story where all the loose ends are tied up, so there are no plans for a sequel at this point.” Furthermore, Yasuda was asked about making a game around the famous black samurai Yasuke he responded with; “We’ve really done as much as we can with the Sengoku period at this point, so I’m not really sure that he’d be the perfect fit for his own game to go back through that period again.”

This may look like Nioh is done as a franchise but the game still holds a lot of potential to be brought back in a different setting or timeperiod. “We’ve actually gone outside of the Sengoku period, such as going into the Heian period in the DLC expansion. So there’s no specific ties to the Sengoku period that we feel like we have to abide by. So it’s definitely possible for a potential sequel in the Nioh series to be in a different time period or even a completely different setting, and that’s something we’d like to take a challenge with in the future.”

As of this point, Team Ninja has been working on many new unannounced titles, looking to tackle something new in the action genre. Although, one day the studio may go back to the Nioh franchise, except with the story wrapped up as it is they are probably more likely to start a new franchise that may feel like Nioh but be different enough not to dawn the title.