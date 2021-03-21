Tekken 7 DLC 18 Release Date And Character Revealed

Bandai Namco has now announced the official release date for Tekken 7 DLC 18. This is the new DLC that includes a brand new stage and a female fighter from Poland.

The new character coming to Tekken 7 is the Poland Prime Minister. The name of the new character is Lidia Sobieska. She is a part of Season Pass 4 that also includes the Kunimitsu character as well.

It appears as if Lidia Sobieska uses karate as evident in the debut trailer that Bandai Namco released today. Much like every other fighter in the game, she also has a cool Rage Art that will deal a lot of damage if executed well.

You can watch a trailer for the new fighter posted down below.

Another cool thing that the DLC includes is a brand new stage. The new stage is called Island Paradise and it’s arguably the best looking stage in all of Tekken 7. It also comes in multiple levels as you can fight down on the beachside too.

The release date for the new DLC and character is March 23rd, 2021. Aside from the DLC, a new free update is also coming to the game on the same day.

Tekken 7 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.