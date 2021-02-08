Terraria on Google Stadia Gets Cancelled

Things could not be worst for Google, Google Stadia, or the Terraria development team this month. At the beginning of February we covered a story about Google Stadia’s Vice President Phil Harrison that the company would be closing it’s internal development studio AND will no longer be making their own titles.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Re-Logic’s Founder Andrew Spinks, the development team that created Terraria, announced that the Google Stadia version of the game is cancelled.

“I will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.” – Andrew Spinks

Andrew’s comment and frustration comes from a twitter post that details his recent struggles with the company. He claims that his Google account has so far been disabled for 3 weeks, and Andrew states that he has used “… every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround.” Further along the thread Andrew details more things he’s lost access to thanks to his account no longer accessible. Including but not limited to:

Thousands of dollars worth of apps on Google Play.

All of his Google Drive data.

Losing access of his gmail address of over 15 years.

While the decision was technically not made on the spot as Andrew said he was dealing with these issues for almost a month, if you read further along the thread he says that he will no longer be cooperating with Google. This is just another kick in the shin to Google’s failing console platform, and while the whole situation with Andrew is definitely unfair, it is admittedly also very humorous.