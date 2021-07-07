Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Will Be Set in Hong Kong

We still haven’t seen the gameplay of the new game from the Test Drive Unlimited series yet, but we do have a release date and a location.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown hasn’t even been fairly shown yet, and we already know when it will come out. Admittedly, there will be more time to see it because the release date is reserved for autumn – and not this one but the one in 2022. The game arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on September 22, 2022.

The new CG trailer also confirmed the place where this part of the series will be driven. We are going to Hong Kong, an urban center where we will race on the docks and party around the clubs. The creators of Solar Crown state that Hong Kong in the game will be done on a 1:1 scale, which means that it should be just as complex and big as in reality, at least as far as territory is concerned. However, we do not expect the traffic in this game to be as crowded as it is in reality.

Unlike its two predecessors of both Oahu and Ibiza, the road will be on the left-hand drive, as first in the series. The trailer shows an Aston Martin DB11 and a customized Land Rover Range Rover SVR, along with the hands of a made driver and a female driver driving those vehicles and gambling in a casino, indicating that the casino feature found in previous Test Drive Unlimited games will return. The trailer also shows the key fobs of several vehicles, including those from Audi, Bentley and Mercedes-Benz, placed in a pot, indicating that players can gamble for vehicles in the game.

The game’s Steam page was also updated to confirm that Apollo will be among the cars featured in the game.