The Ascent Update August 9th Patch Notes – Xbox and Windows 10

In a new patch for the recently released game, The Ascent, developers add ray tracing feature for Xbox Game Pass PC among several other fixes in its first patch. The update has been available on Steam since August 6th, but now it will also be available for Windows 10 users and Game Pass members.

For PC, the patch focused mainly on bringing in ray tracing and performance:-

Fixes to improve performance in DX12, also with Ray Tracing.

Note to Players: on first running of the update, there will be a 20-25 second ‘stall’ on loading to Main Menu to allow some caching to happen before you play. This is a one time event.

Ray Tracing is now available to Players on the Windows Store.

Improved loading in of NPCs

CPU performance mode for lower-end PCs

On all other platforms, the patch focuses on a wide range of fixes:-

Stability issues for co-op experience.

Fix for progress saving when losing connection.

Fix for English language appearing instead of other correct languages.

News will be playing while in Taxi.

Various UI fixes.

Check out the full patch notes here for more information.

It’s worth mentioning, the ray tracing feature was for unknown reasons left off at launch only for game pass members and Windows 10 store, while being available on the Steam version of the game on day 1.

“The Ascent offers players the chance to step into an action-orientated sci-fi RPG game that takes the genre to new levels, available to play in both single-player and up to four players in local or online co-op.” Neon Giant describes the game.

The Ascent is Neon Giant’s first-ever game and has been Steam’s top-seller game during its opening weekend, making over $5 million. The game is now available on PC, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass.