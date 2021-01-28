The Division 2 Next Gen Upgrade Comes Next Week

Next gen consoles are here, and many developers out there are trying their best to optimize their titles accordingly. Massive Entertainment’s and Ubisoft’s famous IP, The Division 2, is the next in line for such support.

While there is no official announcement yet, JohanLnh, Community Developer for The Division 2, stated the following, after replying to another comment:

” No State of the Game tomorrow. TU12.1 releases on Feb 2nd with the Resident Evil Apparel Event, a rebalance of the Optimization Station cost as well as 4K 60 FPS support for next gen consoles.”

While he made it sound as something small, it is actually great news and a significant upgrade for the game. 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for such a title, is no joke. He did mention though that there won’t be any ‘State of the Game’ showcase as normally would, so fans of the franchise were slightly hindered. In my honest opinion though, they shouldn’t be, as upgrading a game to a such extent, is no easy task and caring for the community is not something to neglect.

Alongside the before mentioned upgrade, the next update will supposedly take place on February 2, where also the new collaboration with the Resident Evil franchise will take place. Player will be able to unlock items, weapon skins, outfits and more, all themed around the horror IP. The specific event will take place until February 15, so make sure to not miss it.