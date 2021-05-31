The ESRB Rating for Dying Light 2 Has Been Revealed

The ESRB has now rated Dying Light 2 and the game will contain the same amount of gore and mature content that the first game delivered several years ago.

The first Dying Light came out for PC and consoles in 2015, so it’s been a long wait for fans to finally get their hands on Dying Light 2. The game will finally be released for current and last gen hardware later this year.

As for its content, the game has been rated for Mature audiences over the age of 17. It contains Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language and also Suggestive Themes.

The rating summary is where we can see the type of gore and other content that the game will have. It goes without saying that the game is sure to scare some players. You can read the summary posted down below.

Rating Summary

“This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a survivor (Aiden Caldwell) in a post-apocalyptic city overrun by zombies. As players traverse the open-world environment, they interact with characters, complete mission objectives, and engage in melee-style combat against human survivors and zombies. Players use makeshift swords, machetes, and pipes to hack and slash at enemies; damage often results in dismemberment and decapitation. Large blood-splatter effects occur as enemies are hit; large blood stains remain in the environment. The game contains some suggestive material in the dialogue (e.g., “Into bondage, are you…Too bad. This issue’s centerfold is…painfully sexy”; “Strange because I thought I knew all the women here. And I mean inside out”; “…I get all the p*ssy”; “I was payin’ your t*ts a compliment.”). In one sequence, a female character is seen leading a man into her bedroom before the scene fades to black. The words “f**k” and “c*nt” are heard in the game.”

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released worldwide on December 7th, 2021. The game will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.