The man at the center of Ohio’s 16-child rescue case declared legally incompetent, indefinitely halting justice for the victims

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The grandfather at the center of a disturbing Ohio child endangerment case has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. This creates a major setback for the prosecution.

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Gary Siders Sr., 73, was facing 16 child-endangerment charges after authorities found his 16 grandchildren living in what officials described as deplorable conditions inside a home in Hamden, per People. A judge accepted the findings of a mental evaluation that concluded Siders is not competent to proceed with a trial.

Siders’ attorney, Dorian Baum, said his client’s mental health has been declining for years. The evaluation reportedly found that his condition is “not restorable.” This means doctors do not expect him to regain the mental capacity needed for court proceedings.

The case was already shocking before the latest legal setback

Authorities rescued the children after executing a search warrant at the Hamden property. The children ranged in age from 18 months to 18 years, and officials said some required medical treatment after being removed from the home.

BREAKING: A court-ordered evaluation of Gary Siders Sr. found him NOT competent to stand trial at this time. The Vinton County Prosecutor stipulated to the findings in the report. Prosecutor William Archer and defense attorney Dorian Baum will meet to discuss next steps. Bond… pic.twitter.com/o3dD8EsN6y — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) September 9, 2026

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson described the conditions as “deplorable,” while Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said some of the children had extremely limited communication abilities. Two children were reportedly airlifted to trauma centers because of the severity of their injuries.

Siders was one of four adults arrested in connection with the case. His wife Christina, his son Gary Siders II, and his daughter-in-law Elizabeth Siders also face charges, while the couple are the parents of the 16 children.

The other defendants’ cases are still moving forward, giving prosecutors a path to continue pursuing accountability despite the development involving Siders. All four adults initially pleaded not guilty.

The children have since been placed in the custody of Vinton County. Officials said they will need therapeutic foster care and treatment after what authorities described as a traumatic upbringing, with Ohio providing $1 million in emergency funding for their care.

Siders himself was later released for medical reasons, according to AP. His attorney has said the competency finding was not surprising and that Siders does not fully understand or appreciate what is happening around him.

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