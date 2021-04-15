The Next Ubisoft Forward Arrives this June

Say what you want about Ubisoft, but their sheer success throughout the games industry is hard to ignore. Some of their more recent titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion haven’t been masterpieces, but they haven’t failed to garner large amounts of attention and success all the same. With that level of improvement and no sign of stopping, you may no doubt be intrigued by the publisher’s upcoming offerings. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long for that sort of thing. Ubisoft has announced that Ubisoft Forward, their announcement/reveal show, returns for a new edition on June 12 as part of E3 2021! The announcement will occur at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET.

As of right now, we don’t have much to work off of. All Ubisoft has given us is a small snippet over on the Ubisoft Forward official site:

“Get ready for Ubisoft Forward! Our digital conference goes live on Saturday June 12 at 12pm PT as part of E3 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world.”

While that’s very limited on information, we can easily speculate a couple of potential announcements to show up at the event. For starters, we can easily expect that Far Cry 6 will show up. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next installment after its original announcement for February of this year, only to be followed by a delay to later this year. They’ll no doubt have something to show, and perhaps even some gameplay if we’re lucky. We can also expect Riders Republic to make an appearance, following a similar delay to later this year. Perhaps some extra gameplay of that? Though that’s just wishful thinking.

Regardless of what shows up, it’ll no doubt garner a lot of excitement. I’ll be watching Ubisoft Forward myself as a huge fan of Far Cry, hoping to see a little more of Giancarlo Esposito’s character come to life within the game. What are you hoping for the most? Let us know in the comments below.