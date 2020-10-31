Far Cry 6 Delayed Until After March 2021

Far Cry 6 has officially been delayed. While delays in a video game’s release have become more common, the current pandemic and its necessary precautions are certainly not helping matters. As a result, Ubisoft has announced that it would be delaying Far Cry 6 past the initial release date of February 18th, 2021. Back in March, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot reflected that Far Cry 6 had the possibility of being delayed. He reasoned that a potential delay could “maximize the long-term potential” of Ubisoft’s AAA game lineup.

Another Ubisoft game, Rainbow Six Quarantine, has found itself with a similar fate. Rainbow Six Quarantine was announced at E3 in 2019 and slated for a 2020 release. Unlike Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine was never given an exact release date, only a release within 2020. Both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been pushed back to an unknown date between April 2021 and March 2022.

The list of games with their release delayed by COVID-19 isn’t short in the slightest, including titles such as The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and Halo Infinite.

This delay also comes after Ubisoft found itself in hot water unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the company’s recent fiscal report, Ubisoft mentions a “cultural transformation” within the company. This information follows several allegations of harassment that were made towards Ubisoft executives over the summer, leading to a massive internal shakeup where several executives resigned or were let go by the company.

Far Cry 6 will now be released sometime between April 2021 and March 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. Rainbow Six Quarantine has far less information available on the Ubisoft website, only including the E3 trailer and a chance to sign up for updates and a chance to play early.