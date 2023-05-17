The PlayStation Showcase Could Reveal Sony’s Next Big Multiplayer IP From a Newly Acquired Studio

Image: Sony

Sony finally announced a PlayStation Showcase coming on May 24, 2023, at 1:00pm PT and it might be the perfect time to get introduced to many newly acquired studios’ work. One we are looking forward to in particular is Firewalk Studio’s new online multiplayer IP. But besides Firewalk, we have yet to get a game from Haven, PixelOpus, and Valkyrie Entertainment, all of which are newly acquired Sony Studios.

New Firewalk Studio Multiplayer IP, Explained

Firewalk Studio is a development studio that was established in 2018 and acquired by Sony in 2023. Firewalk Studio is made up of devs from Bungie, Reswpan Entertainment, Raven Software, and more, which are studios behind my favorite games like Destiny 2 and Apex Legends.

When Firewalk Studio was acquired, it was announced that they have been hard at work on a new online multiplayer IP. Like all Sony studios, Firewalk Studio has kept tight-lipped about what genre their new multiplayer IP will be, but the upcoming May 2023 PlayStation Showcase is the perfect time to… well… showcase what Firewalk Studio has been up to.

Other New Sony Studio Debuts

Along with Firewalk Studio, we hope the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase will debut some of the other newly acquired Sony studios. Haven is a newly acquired Sony studio that is led by Jade Raymond, who is famous for working on Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs. We know that Haven is working on a new PlayStation-exclusive IP that will be a live-service multiplayer game.

Though PixelOpus is a small Sony studio that has been around for a while, their last game was Concrete Genie. Hopefully, we get an update on what they are making since there are a lot of rumors that they are making a PlayStation 5 game in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation.

Lastly, Valkyrie Entertainment helped bring God of War Ragnarok to life, but they have several job listings for multiple projects that are in the works. Most notably, we hope for their unannounced strategy title to get announced.

Of course, we desperately want an update on what Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, and Insomniac Games have been cooking for the last several years. All three of Sony’s big hitter studios have been too quiet for too long.

And lastly, we’d love to see an update from Media Molecule on their newest title after Dreams and Bend Studio’s open-world IP that won’t be Days Gone. This is my long wish list for the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, but at the very least, I hope we get a glimpse of what Firewalk Studios has been working on.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023