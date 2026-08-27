‘The punishment is coming’: a missing woman’s final video before she vanished has resurfaced now that she’s been found alive in Mexico

Ganna Kovrizhnykh, a 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen who disappeared in July 2025, has been found alive in Mexico. Her vehicle and trailer were discovered abandoned in California, prompting a lengthy search that stretched over a year. As reported by Ladbible, investigators believe she is currently staying in Sinaloa, Mexico.

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The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced on August 21, 2026, at 5:00 PM that contact with Kovrizhnykh had been established on August 7. Her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a camper trailer were originally found on private property near the 25000 block of Potrero Park Drive in Potrero, California, after family members reported her missing. Investigators believe she had been touring the country before leaving her vehicle behind and never returning to it.

Before she disappeared, Kovrizhnykh had reportedly been using the alias Angel Volnaya and, according to officials, may have worn a wig as part of that persona. She also left behind a letter with instructions for her mother to take possession of her personal assets. Sergeant Jacob Klepach of the department’s missing persons and cold case team said the investigation exhausted all available leads while authorities maintained a neutral stance on whether foul play was involved.

Her final video resurfaced once she was reported missing

The case drew attention after a video surfaced showing Kovrizhnykh, under the name Angel Volnaya, reading from the Bible in a July 4, 2025 Facebook post. In the video, she said “there is no way to escape. The punishment is coming.” She went on to describe herself as a prophet and made further apocalyptic statements about the rapture and the arrival of the antichrist, according to the recording.

Missing woman who vanished after unsettling final message found alive in Mexico one year later https://t.co/G3AiT3yqS0 pic.twitter.com/39R7zHo4XN — LADbible (@ladbible) August 26, 2026

Kovrizhnykh is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Investigators had long suspected she crossed the border into Mexico voluntarily, a theory that was ultimately confirmed. Coverage of the case unfolded the same week a Meta child safety settlement tied to social media platforms was also making headlines, though the two stories are unrelated.

The Sheriff’s Office has since notified the Ukrainian Embassy of her current whereabouts. Authorities have not released further details about her life in Mexico, in a stretch of news that separately included an unrelated Trump comment about Dolly Parton.

The case, which began in July 2025, is now considered resolved.

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