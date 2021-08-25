The Saints Row Reboot is Coming as Soon as February 25th

Deep Silver has just announced the newest Saints Row title during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, it will be rebooting the series, and is coming February 25, 2022.

If the announcement trailer is any indication, Deep Silver is bringing back the series with the same taste in humor and its infamous wacky action sequences that make it so appealing, essentially GTA but with sort of disregard to realism, which adds to its unique moments.

The reboot of Saints Row is announced to focus on all-new characters, with an all-new cast. It also features gameplay elements that made the original Saints Row games clique with gamers. It’s been almost 10 years since the latest entry of the game in 2013, and so it should be quite interesting to see how Saints Row fairs in 4K with raytracing in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that there hasn’t been much revealed regarding the game’s single-player campaign, but, it is an open-world game where you will be building up your own crime empire alongside your new gang members -The Boss, Nina, Kevin, and Eli-. You can expect lots of gun shooting and wild driving in the streets of the American Southwest in a city called “Santo Lleso”.

The city of Santo Lleso will include multiple other unique gangs that will challenge you, and so you’ll be tasked with taking them down.

Fans have been expecting this announcement since it has been teased via a tweet earlier this week, which opened the flood gates to speculation as well as high expectation. From the looks of it, those high expectations have been well met.

Saints Row is coming on February 25, 2022, and will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.