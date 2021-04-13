The Sims 4 Releases Latest Laundry List of Top Community Concerns

Earlier this year, Maxis has committed to being more transparent about The Sims 4 development. The company has begun releasing Laundry Lists of planned patches for the next update. The latest Laundry List is now available and compiles the top community concerns.

Maxis stresses that this is the list of the top concerns, but some may be more difficult than others to solve. Other smaller issues are also in the process of being fixed and may not be listed below. The abbreviations in the brackets relate to the DLC the issue is associated with.

It's time for another *insert @GrimSuruDoi 's voice * Laundry List! 📣🧺📝 Check out the latest list of top community concerns that we aim to resolve in the upcoming patch 👉https://t.co/8KqUfgOZP6 pic.twitter.com/3ycKsU3yUD — The Sims (@TheSims) April 13, 2021

Here’s the list of the most recent top community concerns reported in The Sims 4:

[DU] Social Panel always saves organisation tab

[SE] Extreme Sports: High intensity slope not registering

Gallery showing wrong packs used

[CL] When Using ‘Get Leftovers’ Vegetarian Sims Get Meat Items

[V] Sims don’t drink fish/frog pack plasma autonomously

[S] Unable to complete ‘grand meal’ event after eating fish dinner

[DU] Mental Magister trait has no icon/should be hidden

[ECO] Maker Mentor moodlet icon is missing

[ECO] [GT] [DU] Traits not in Club menu

[S] Show in the Rain No Longer Works

[PSP] [BDK] No dust in my haunted houses

All of the concerns were reported to players in the official The Sims 4 forums. For those experiencing any issues with their game, this is the ideal place to report any concerns. Reporting issues is important because someone else might be experiencing the same problem. The date of the next update is currently unknown.

