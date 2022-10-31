The SP-R 208 is Modern Warfare 2’s Most Broken Gun

Modern Warfare 2 came with more than 30 weapons at launch, and many players are still testing the best combination of attachments to carve their perfect weapon. Many players are getting comfortable with competitive weapons like the M4 and Kastov-74u, but the SP-R 208 seems to be on another level, getting called OP by many players.

On October 31, the official Modern Warzone Twitter profile released a tweet about the marksman rifle, and so far, the community’s feedback has been surprising. According to the tweet, the SP-R 208 is overpowered without even using attachments. In another case, this statement could seem an exaggeration of the current state of the game, but thousands of players agree with the statement, and many of them have experience facing the fierce marksman rifle.

Somehow the SPR is the best shotgun, pistol, marksman and sniper rifle in the game all at once. Doesn't even need attachments either. #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 pic.twitter.com/mTJip9CmDW — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 30, 2022

The Twitter thread is full of players sharing their experience with the rifle, and one comment even stated that the marksman has a strong aim to assist in medium ranges. Many players have running a stock version of the weapon, and there’s a reason for it.

For many players, a one shot to the high chest area is all it takes to down an enemy player in close to medium ranges. This is concerning, given that many Modern Warfare 2 maps are small compared to the maps in the Ground War and Invasion game modes.

All players can do right now is wait for an official statement from the developers and an update balancing the weapon. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched, so developers should have an ear on the community’s fears and problems.

Sadly this is not the only complaint the community has been sharing. Many players are not happy with not having the custom reticle section and with some missing weapons and maps. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 new season will be available soon, so maybe the developers are already working on a fix for all these issues.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022