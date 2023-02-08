These Are the New Weapons Coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season Two

Modern Warfare 2 season two is around the corner, and every day, thousands of players are eager to get their hands on some new information about the upcoming season that will add and change more than a few features in the title. Modern Warfare 2 fans are lucky as new information regarding the new season was shared, revealing all the new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 season two.

On February 8, the official Call of Duty blog shared a post regarding the new content coming to Modern Warfare 2. According to the lengthy post, Modern Warfare 2 season two will feature five new weapons, expanding the weapon roster and giving players more reasons to start the camo grind again.

Get it done nice and quiet…or not. Season 02 brings new tools for the arsenal 💥



🔥 ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle

💢 KV Broadside Shotgun

⚔ Dual Kodachi Melee Weapon

🏹 Crossbow

🎯 Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle pic.twitter.com/JJ85QimcSu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 8, 2023

Among the five new weapons, there is a new assault rifle made by Expedite Firearms called ISO Hemlock. This exciting new assault rifle is chambered in 5.56 and .300 BLK, giving players some versatility in upcoming scenarios. This rifle comes from the ISO platform, the first of its kind.

Another weapon coming in season two is the KV Broadside shotgun from the Kastov platform. This new shotgun has lots of resemblance to the Vaznev 9K SMG, and any competitive player in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 will quickly notice. This 12 gauge shotgun will be the fastest-firing shotgun in the game, so Expedite 12 users should consider switching to the KV Broadside shotgun when it becomes available.

The Dual Kodachis is another weapon coming in this new season. These blades provide a faster motion towards enemies and an impressive range compared to the knife at the cost of a slower strafe and sprint speed.

The Crossbow is also making a comeback in Modern Warfare 2 season two. This Crossbow will fire 20.0″ bolts and custom ammo types for different situations. Standard bolts will be recoverable and undetected by Trophy Systems.

Another gun coming is the Tempus Torrent Marksman rifle. This marksman rifle looks like the others available in the game, so players will wait until the gun comes out to see if it performs any differently from others in the category. A Shuriken will also be added to the Lethal equipment category, so lovers of the Throwing Knife will have a new toy to test. Both weapons will come mid-season, so players will wait a bit before trying them out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023