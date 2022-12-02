This Popular Fighting Game Won’t Be at the Game Awards This Year

Players worldwide are eager to learn what games will be in the 2022 iteration of The Game Awards, and some of them are waiting for some unexpected announcements from their favorite developers. Sadly NetherRealm Studios already stated they will not make an appearance at the long-awaited show.

On December 2, Ed Boon’s official Twitter account tweeted the sad news regarding The Game Awards. According to Ed Boon’s tweet, NetherReal Studios will not make any announcements in The Game Awards this time. Even though they managed to pull a surprising announcement four years ago with Mortal Kombat 11, they are not ready to do the same this year.

4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of MK11, which turned out great.



Perhaps too great, as many assumed we'd repeat that trick for our next game.



Thank you for the anticipation, but we're not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.🙏 pic.twitter.com/QMXsuEPchR — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 2, 2022

Many users have been leaving their comments on the Twitter thread, and some users have mixed feelings regarding the tweet shared by Ed Boon. Many players are disappointed with the announcement, stating that four years should be enough to develop the game and make an announcement in The Game Awards.

Other users rather wait and get a finished product instead of an incomplete game that no one wants to play after a while. Other players believe this is another joke from the developers and that an announcement is coming nonetheless.

NetherRealm Studios not only released Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019, but they also worked on post-release content for the game, so they had their hands full developing more content so players would keep their interest in the game.

Players will have to wait until Mortal Kombat developers make an official, and until then, they will have to keep playing Mortal Kombat 11 or keep looking for leaks and unofficial statements.

Mortal Kombat 11 reviews are mostly positive, so there is no wonder why players are eager to get their hands on their next project. NetherRealms Studios is not only responsible for recent Mortal Kombat games, but they also have Injustice under their belt, so their announcement could be for Mortal Kombat or the other title.

Mortal Kombat has been around for decades, and after every release, more players get to know the new features and mechanics that recent Mortal Kombat games offer. NetherRealm Studios has managed to keep players interested with all the new features and additions they have made over the years, so this is why so many players are eager to play the next entry.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022