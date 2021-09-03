THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase Announced

In another post, the publisher invited all content creators to co-stream the showcase on their channels. They also revealed that they are working together with Twitch so that all licensed music can be featured in the streams.

THQ Nordic is known as the publisher of many acclaimed titles such as Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, the remake of Destroy All Humans!, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Biomutant, among many others. They are also responsible for the publishing of many acclaimed series, such as Darksiders.

As we said above, the showcase is scheduled to take place on September 13th. You will be able to watch the event live at 9 pm CEST, 12 PM PST, 8 PM BST, and 10 PM MSK on Twitch, Steam, and on THQ Nordic’s official Youtube channel.