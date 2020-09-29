Torchlight III Leaves Early Access in October

Torchlight III is the latest entry from the well-received ARPG series, and it’s about to leave Early Access next month. The game will launch on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, but Nintendo Switch fans will sadly have to wait.

Torchlight III officially launches October 13th for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

In a press release today, Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games announced Torchlight III will be leaving Early Access in a few short weeks, and eager fans can pick up the game for $39.99. Early Access owners will be upgraded to the full release for no additional cost, and each platform will have an exclusive Fairy pet available to anyone who purchases the game.

Per the release, Torchlight III “will feature all of Torchlight’s signature mechanics, including satisfying hack- and-slash combat, a charming and vibrant world, online 4-player cooperative multiplayer and offline single-player, and the beloved pet system that captured the hearts of ARPG fans. This grand adventure will also introduce new features, such as three epic acts, unique Relic subclasses, fully customizable forts, a challenging end-game experience “Fazeer Shah’s Dun-Djinn”, the multi-tiered progression system “Contracts” that lets players earn Fame and unlock elite items, along with a myriad of quests and boss battles across randomly-generated areas filled with epic loot drops.”

You can read more about the game in the release here. The Nintendo Switch version of Torchlight III is still slated for later this year, so stay tuned here for that announcement when it arrives.