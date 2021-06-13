Tour Mexico when Forza Horizon 5 Debuts this November

The rumors were true: today during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase we learned Forza Horizon 5 will release this year, and is indeed set in Mexico. A gorgeous reveal trailer and developer deep-dive showed off a variety of Mexico’s different biomes, from the vast desolation of the deserts, the lush and vibrant rainforests, and scenic beaches. Forza Horizon 5 is will be available by the end of the year.

A gameplay trailer and developer deep dive were shown off, and each showed off the stunning new visuals coming later this year.

Fans of the Horizon series know what to expect: a large open-world full of different racing events and a host of official cars to customize and drive. A new event builder is coming in Horizon 5 though, which will allow players to build their own events to share with others in the open-world.

The deep dive detailed the map of Mexico, sharing how the team used accurate geometric data to capture and authentically map their “largest open-world” yet. The game is being built with next-gen in mind, but it release on Xbox One alongside Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available day 1 on Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on:June 13th, 2021