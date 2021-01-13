Trails of Cold Steel IV Release Date Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

While The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV has been around for a while, available on PS4, it is now scheduled to be released for the Nintendo Switch, in April.

Japan will see an earlier launch window, within March, but west releases will take place in April. North America and Europe respectively, will have the specific RPG on April 9, while Australia on April 16. A PC release is also mentioned, sometime within 2021.

The end of a saga.

Trails of Cold Steel IV is last installment in the series, closing the saga of the adventures heroes from Class VII had, up until now. Being part of a larger universe within the The Legend of Heroes franchise, Trails of Cold Steel is looked upon more as a spin-off, rather than a main entry in the series. That didn’t make the game any less beautiful though, with exceptional story, interesting characters and a classic turn based system, with unique features to modernize it as much as possible.

Being able to take your heroes on the go, can be a huge selling point for the Switch player base, since turn based combat was always a niche occupation for RPG enthusiasts, leaning towards the slower-paced action. Now, everyone will be able to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s portability, and enjoy those battles in a more preferred way, without having to sit in one place, grinding dozens of battles.

Now that the Trails of Cold Steel series is coming to an end, while sad, it is exciting to see what the future holds for The Legend of Heroes franchise as a whole, and who knows, maybe another subseries emerge from the same universe, giving us a lot more adventures to experience and enjoy.

For more details about the game, make sure to follow the official website.