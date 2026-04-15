Trump just posted another AI Jesus image, this time with Jesus standing beside him and his arm around the president, days after deleting the last one

Just days after deleting a similar image of himself as a Christ-like figure, Donald Trump posted another AI-generated image of himself with Jesus on his Truth Social platform. The new image shows Trump and Jesus standing side by side, with Jesus’ arm around the president. The post quickly drew strong backlash from both sides of the political spectrum.

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The image came shortly after Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” His comments were widely condemned, including by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who called his words “unacceptable.” Many critics saw the AI image as a further attempt to undermine the Catholic Church and the Pope.

Despite the backlash, Trump did not back down. According to Mediaite, he posted the image on Truth Social with a caption that mocked his critics, writing: “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!”

Trump’s AI Jesus post drew criticism even from his own supporters and the Catholic Church

Several conservative figures publicly criticized the post. Brilyn Hollyhand, a former co-chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council, wrote on social media: “This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a saviour when your record should speak for itself.”

FOX News host Riley Gaines also questioned it, saying: “Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true: 1) a little humility would serve him well, 2) God shall not be mocked.” Senator Bernie Sanders condemned Trump’s actions from the other side of the aisle, writing on X: “Trump is now attacking the pope for speaking out against war while posting images of himself as a messianic figure. This is not only offensive. It is deranged, egomaniacal behaviour.”

Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?



Either way, two things are true.



1) a little humility would serve him well

2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026

Notably, tensions between the US and Iran have also been running high, and Trump mocked dead Iranian leaders on Truth Social while JD Vance was in the middle of peace talks. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, also responded, saying: “I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father.”

President Trump posts yet another image of associating himself with an AI rendering of Jesus Christ.



This comes after multiple troubling posts and many advisors implying he was Christ-like in recent press conferences. pic.twitter.com/Sfzj9lLvub — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) April 15, 2026

Bishop Robert Barron also called on Trump to apologize for his “inappropriate” statements on social media, saying he was disheartened by the president’s choice to use his platform to attack the Pope. Adding further confusion to the controversy, Trump later explained the Jesus image as depicting a Red Cross doctor, and delivered that explanation while holding McDonald’s bags outside the Oval Office.

Trump had won strong support from Christian voters in the 2024 election, including a majority of Catholics, per political scientist Ryan Burge of Washington University, reports Al Jazeera. However, his recent actions have raised concern among Christian leaders. The controversy has also brought attention to the already-growing tensions between the White House and the Vatican, which had been building over issues like immigration policy and military actions.

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