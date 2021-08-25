Two New Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Characters Will Be Revealed Soon

Developer GameMill Entertainment and Nickelodeon revealed, on the official site of their upcoming title, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, that two new playable fighters to be featured in Nickelodeon’s Smash Bros-style brawler will be revealed on Gamescom’s Future Games Show, set to take place on August 26.

You can check out the newly released trailer announcing the character’s reveal below, courtesy of GameMill Entertainment’s official YouTube channel, as well as the game’s official synopsis, as is featured on its official site:

”Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together all your Nickelodeon favorites for one bombastic battle. Face off with a power-packed cast of heroes from the top shows within the Nickelodeon universe, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invader Zim, and many more, to determine the ultimate champion. With unique moves and attacks drawn directly from their identifiable personalities, each brawler has its own style of play for endless action.”

Until the moment, the game will feature, Michelangelo and Leonardo, from TMNT, SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and Sandy Cheeks, from SpongeBob SquarePants, Lucy, and Lincoln Loud, form The Loud House, Nigel Thornberry, from The Wild Thornberrys, Reptar, form Rugrats, Danny, from Danny Phantom, Zim, form Invader Zim, Powdered Toast Man, from Ren & Stimpy, Helga, from Hey Arnold!, and Oblina, from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to be revealed in Fall 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

So, what do you think, will Aang and Korra finally be announced as playable characters in the game?