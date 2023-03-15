Warzone 2 Gets One-Shot Snipers in Saint Patrick’s Day Event

One-shot sniper rifles are back in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for a limited time as a part of the all-new Saint Patrick’s Day event that is now live in Al Mazrah. Introduced as part of the Season 2 Reloaded update, the Saint Patrick’s Day event adds strange rainbows to the Al Mazrah map in all Warzone 2 game modes. Following the rainbows won’t lead you to a pot of gold, but for Warzone 2 players, the reward waiting at the end of the rainbow is much more valuable.
How to Get a One-Shot Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2’s Saint Patrick’s Day Event
Call of Duty: Warzone players have been asking for a one-shot sniper rifle for what seems like forever at this point, and Infinity Ward has finally given in to fans’ demands. The Season 2 Reloaded patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 suggest that a one-shot sniper rifle can be found at the end of rainbows appearing in Al Mazrah during the Saint Patrick’s Day event.
How to Get the Saint Patrick’s Day Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2
You never know what you might find at the end of the rainbow,” reads the patch notes, “but you’ve got ‘one-shot’ to find out if luck is on your side in Al Mazrah!” While it’s not explicitly stated, the patch notes basically confirm that a one-shot sniper rifle is the reward waiting at the end of the rainbow for Warzone 2 players brave enough to follow it. If you spot a rainbow in your next match, just follow it to its end and you’ll find a sniper rifle waiting for you.
If you’re seeking the one-shot sniper rifle during your next Warzone 2 match, however, then stay frosty. Not only will most of the playerbase be searching for the sniper rifle themselves, especially the sweatiest players who have been salivating at the idea of a one-shot sniper since Warzone 2 launched, so it’ll be a highly competitive race to the end of the rainbow. The rainbow itself is also a highly visible target from anywhere on the map, so curious players are bound to follow it even if they don’t know what’s waiting for them as well.
- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023