Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded is around the corner, and many players are already excited about all the changes and additions the new update will bring to the Call of Duty experience. The new season brings a new marksman rifle, and players want to know how to unlock it. If you want to learn how to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded, we got you covered.

How to Unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 Season Two Reloaded

To unlock the Tempus Torrent, players must get twenty-five double kills with Marksman rifles or get it via store bundle. This may sound difficult, and it certainly is. Getting twenty-five double kills with marksman rifles is a more than difficult task.

Marksman rifles are meant to be used at medium to long ranges, and in most cases, players need to hit two or three shots to down an opponent, so getting a double kill will require players to be precise and fast with the trigger. If we were talking about an SMG, this challenge would be a walk in the park, but sadly players will have to suffer for a bit before unlocking this new weapon.

We recommend players choose game modes like Domination, Control, or even Hardpoint if they want to get marksman double kills. In these game modes, enemy players gather at certain points on the map, giving you the perfect opportunity to get the double kills you need.

The Tempus Torrent has a twenty-round mag, so players should have the right amount of bullets to get a double kill. The Tempus Torrent is part of the M4 family, so you will get to use some of the attachments you have been using since the game started.

You could start practicing for this weapon challenge using the FTAC Recon or even the M4 in single-fire mode. This will give you an idea of the type of play style and engagements you will need to adopt to get the kills you need.

If you do not know about some of the new content in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season Two Reloaded, make sure you learn the release date and the unexpected new operator that will join you in your adventures in this new season.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023