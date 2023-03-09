Call of Duty and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles May Join Forces in Upcoming Collaboration

Image: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty fans are not foreign to collaboration and crossovers with franchises in other mediums. In Past Call of Duty titles, fans have had the opportunity to play movie characters from franchises like Rambo, Die Hard, and even the comic book series Dredd. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will get the same treatment this time, as a recent video shows a glimpse of what is to come. Will Shredder be featured in Call of Duty?

On March 8, the official Call of Duty Twitter account shared a short but enticing clip teasing a new character that may appear before the month’s end. According to the short clip shared by the Twitter profile, Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise may come to Call of Duty. The clip shared is fifteen seconds long, but that was enough to showcase the recognizable character.

A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

The character is not shown clearly throughout the small teaser, but any comic book or TV show fan can recognize the character’s silhouette and the staple weapons that he carries. The teaser ends with a date, which could mean the character’s release.

Modern Warfare 2 season two brought Ashika Island and its theme around Japanese culture. Many of the weapon charms, blueprints, decals, and even operators share a similar tone to the new map added in this season. The developers even added a new throwable item, the Shuriken, something most anime and pop-culture fans will recognize from hundreds of movies and series.

Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone 1 players had a lot of fun regarding collaborations within the game. Players got to experience the game as Rambo, John Mcclane, Judge Dredd, and even Ghostface from Scream.

Some Modern Warfare 2 players are not happy with the turn the past title received with these kinds of collaborations, but tons of players are happy with the teaser. Most Call of Duty groups have mixed reactions to new content, so this would not be the first time they discuss something like this.

Call of Duty fans will have to wait until March 23 to get the full reveal of what is to come to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Chances are leakers get some information before the official release, so make sure you follow some of them on social media. They may get the information you need.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023